Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.64

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 234744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

