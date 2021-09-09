Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $7.00 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $29,395.56 and approximately $37.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00015071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00191339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.02 or 1.00255181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07157530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00848119 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

