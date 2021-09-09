RING X PLATFORM Market Capitalization Tops $10.65 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 9% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00165373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044321 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

