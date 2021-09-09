Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00177609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.