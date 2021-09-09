Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $207,750.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148440 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

