Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $35.73

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $30.91. Riskified shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.