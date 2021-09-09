Robert D. Hinckle Sells 6,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 107,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.