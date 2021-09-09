Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $485.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.46.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors now owns 9,212,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $483,383,000 after purchasing an additional 729,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

