Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.