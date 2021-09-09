Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

