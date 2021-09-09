Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Buys 12,448 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

Shares of RMCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 38,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,127. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

