Ronald A. Robinson Sells 153 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $22,954.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $148.32. 21,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,143. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

