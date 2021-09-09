Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Tops $388,973.37

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $13.89 or 0.00029791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $388,973.37 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.55 or 0.07331011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.30 or 0.99699799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00822061 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

