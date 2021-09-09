Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Shares Down 0.2%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. 1,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 805,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Ross Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

