Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 88,625 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $85,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.