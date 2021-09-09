Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

ROST stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

