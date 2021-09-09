Ross Stores (ROST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – Ross Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ROST opened at $114.25 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

