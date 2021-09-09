Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Royal Gold worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 123.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGLD opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

