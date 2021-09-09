RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Tops $0.24

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $183.19 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

