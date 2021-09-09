Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 67,559 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Scholastic worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $18,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 24.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 37.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHL stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

