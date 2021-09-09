Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 217,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

