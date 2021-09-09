Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 146,332 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.