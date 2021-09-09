Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,309 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CareDx worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CareDx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CareDx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.39 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

