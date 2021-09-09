Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

