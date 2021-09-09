Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Insperity worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

NYSE:NSP opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $114.33.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

