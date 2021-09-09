Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

