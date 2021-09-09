Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Air Lease worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.