Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 89,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.94% of RGC Resources worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in RGC Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000.

RGCO stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of -0.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

