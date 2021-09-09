Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

