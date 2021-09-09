Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CMC Materials worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $131.29 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.98.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.
CMC Materials Profile
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.