Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CMC Materials worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $131.29 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

