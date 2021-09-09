Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.69 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -188.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.