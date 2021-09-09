Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of i3 Verticals worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

IIIV stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $912.77 million, a PE ratio of -83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

