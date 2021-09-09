Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

