Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Diodes worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,284,110. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

