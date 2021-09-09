Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 1,371.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orange by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orange by 252,599.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orange by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,048,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 163,757 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orange by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

