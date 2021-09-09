Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Anika Therapeutics worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.05 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

