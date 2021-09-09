Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $6.14 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 202,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

