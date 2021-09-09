Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

