Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $65,633,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $23,232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $22,161,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $182.56 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.54 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.11.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

