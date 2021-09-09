Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 371,723 Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 371,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $16,284,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:VEI opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

