Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,039 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

