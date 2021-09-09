Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,936.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

NYSE VAC opened at $148.97 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

