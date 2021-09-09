Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,344 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Kaman worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAMN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kaman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

