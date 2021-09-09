Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,608 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264,493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE:CF opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

