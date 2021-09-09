Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,343 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.