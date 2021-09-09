Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,576 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Harsco worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Harsco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HSC opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

