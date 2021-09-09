Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,037 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,473 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,498 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.52 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

