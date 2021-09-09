Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 216,122 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Whole Earth Brands worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $8,098,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

