Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,669 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.10.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.