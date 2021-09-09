Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 274,987 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 274,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Dana worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dana by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dana by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of DAN opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

