Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,021 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $375,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

